M.S. Dhoni retires as India's limited-overs captain

NEW DELHI (AP) " India's cricket authority says that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resigned as captain of India's limited-over teams.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a tweet on Wednesday that Dhoni will, however, be available for selection for ODIs and T20 matches against England this month as a player.
Dhoni, 35, is considered one of India's most successful captains. He has led the Indian team in ODIs and T20 since he retired from tests in December last year.
