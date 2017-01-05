M.S. Dhoni retires as India's limited-overs captain

NEW DELHI (AP) " India's cricket authority says that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resigned as captain of India's limited-over teams.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a tweet on Wednesday that Dhoni will, however, be available for selection for ODIs and T20 matches against England this month as a player.

Dhoni, 35, is considered one of India's most successful captains. He has led the Indian team in ODIs and T20 since he retired from tests in December last year.