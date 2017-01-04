Nathan McCullum sledges Brendon with cheeky tweet

Former Black Caps all-rounder Nathan McCullum delivered a hilarious sledge to his brother Brendan during the Brisbane Heat's clash with the Sydney Sixers Tuesday night.

McCullum had a modest innings at the top of the order, scoring a quick 30 runs from 21 balls in the Heat's above average score of 186 from their 20 overs. The Sixers came in and started in similar fashion with Daniel Hughes firing from the top of the order with Nic Maddinson and Brad Haddin playing support roles in their effort to chase down the Heat's total.

Brisbane were trying a few things in the field, switching bowlers up in an attempt to stem the runs from Hughes who eased his way past the half century mark midway through the Sixers' innings. In all the action, Nathan McCullum thought he'd give the Heat some advice in their bowling change-ups, suggesting the last thing they should do is give his brother Brendon a bowl.

"Don't let Baz bowl in the BBL," McCullum tweeted, tagging "never hear the end of it", suggesting his brother would forever have bragging rights over his brother if he snagged a wicket.

The Heat snagged the batting powerhouse last year for BBL06, placing him at the top of an explosive batting order featuring six-master Chris Lynn. McCullum recently passed 7000 T20 runs which puts him third on the list for all players across the format, sitting behind powerhouse Chris Gayle (9777) and Australia's Brad Hodge (7226).

All eyes were on Chris Lynn as he left the field with a shoulder issue, but reports confirmed the injury wasn't serious and assured he would make their next game.

Despite all their hitting power, the Heat dropped short against the Sixers, succumbing to late-game hitting from the middle order. It wasn't all in the Sixers' favour, though, with the Heat snagging the huge wicket of Daniel Hughes in the final overs with three runs required to win.

Hughes departed for 85 from 55 balls and left tailenders Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott at the crease to edge over the line. Abbott delivered the final blow, top edging the third last ball over the wicketkeeper's head and to the boundary to seal the deal for Sydney.

- news.com.au