Lahiru Kumara claims maiden 5-wicket haul for Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) " Lahiru Kumara claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka bowled South Africa out for 392 on Tuesday on the second day of the second test at Newlands.

Kumara added three wickets on Tuesday morning to the three that he picked up on the opening day to finish 6-122 as South Africa was dismissed just before lunch.

The 19-year-old fast bowler became the second youngest Sri Lankan to take a five-wicket haul in test cricket, after Ravindra Pushpakumara.

Quinton de Kock began the day unbeaten on 68 with South Africa on 297 for six, and lost overnight partner Kyle Abbott in the second over of the day. But the wicketkeeper-batsman continued his assault on the Sri Lankan attack to go to three figures in just 122 deliveries for his third test century.

He became Kumara's fourth victim soon after when he edged behind for 101, but South Africa's lower order helped with Keshav Maharaj's unbeaten 32.

Maharaj added 40 for the ninth wicket with Vernon Philander (20) before the latter was caught behind off the bowling of Kumara, who also claimed the final wicket when he induced an edge from Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa's first-day total was set up by Dean Elgar's career-best 129 after the hosts had lost the toss and been asked to bat by Sri Lanka.