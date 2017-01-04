Cricket: David Warner rewrites records with ton before lunch

David Warner yesterday became the first player to score a hundred in the opening session of a test in Australia on the first day of the third international against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner's sparkling 113 off 95 balls, with 17 boundaries, seized momentum for the series sweep-chasing hosts, after captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat as the Aussies piled on 365 for three by stumps with youngster Matt Renshaw not out on 167.

It is just the fifth time in test history a century has been scored in the first session of a match. Warner joined fellow Australians Victor Trumper (1902 in Manchester), Charlie Macartney (1926 in Leeds) and Don Bradman (1930 in Leeds) as well as Pakistan's Majid Khan (1976 in Karachi) to have achieved the feat.

The left-hander plundered 23 runs off two Sohail Khan overs to set the tone and forced Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq into early bowling and field changes to try to stem the flow of runs.

The ploy failed as Australia continued to dominate the bowling, raising their 50 off just 8.1 overs.

Warner brought up his own half-century off 42 balls, with 10 boundaries in the 14th over.

Australia then reached 100 without loss after 21 overs.

Warner completed his remarkable century off 78 balls, with a cut shot for three on the second ball of the final over before lunch. The diminutive opener removed his helmet and did his trademark leap to celebrate his 18th test century, and third in Sydney, in front of an appreciative crowd at his home ground.

"It feels amazing," Warner said of his feat. "I only began to think about it [the hundred] when I was on about 80 and there were 25 minutes to go before lunch. Basically, I thought I'd just keep working hard to get us into a great position.

The 30-year-old's 18th ton lifts him above Adam Gilchrist and Steve Smith into 14th on Australia's all-time century-makers, one behind Mark Taylor and Michael Hussey.

- AP