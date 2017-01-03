Cricket: Rookies impress against Bangladesh

A rookie New Zealand bowling attack restricted Bangladesh to 141 for eight in the opening Twenty20 international of their three-match series in Napier.

Convention suggests it's unwise to assume the hosts will coast in the chase, despite the apparent quality of the wicket. The groundstaff looked to have created something similar to asphalt judging by the pace, bounce and carry of the ball through to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi.

The Black Caps nagging line and length, led by first-change Lockie Ferguson with two wickets from his first two balls in the format, meant pressure mounted on the visitors as wickets fell steadily. Sabbir Rahman swatted a 148km/h thigh-high full toss to mid-on, followed by Soumya Sarkar guiding a catch to gully.

For the hat trick ball, Mahmudullah negotiated a 147km/h Ferguson yorker at the base of off stump. He clamped down. That was followed by a 146km/h chin-high bouncer which left the Bangladeshi No.5 risking whiplash. He was unfazed, using his professional nous to top score with 52 from 47 balls before Ferguson bowled him in the final over.

The Aucklander finished with figures of three for 32, joining Nathan Astle, Kyle Mills, Jeetan Patel and Michael Bates as New Zealand bowlers to take three wickets on debut.

Fellow T20 bowling apprentice, Ben Wheeler, also showed composure and control until a final over in which he sprayed three wides. He finished with two for 22. His initial first three-over spell conceded 13 runs and included 11 dot balls. He took the prime wicket of Tamim Iqbal. The opener pulled to deep square leg where Tom Bruce, completing the trio of debutants, could be forgiven if he had waited with clammy palms.

The best partnership Bangladesh could muster was 37 between Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan for the fifth wicket.

Mitchell Santner, with 17 wickets from 10 T20Is before the match, became the leader of the attack in the rest-enforced absence of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

With Anderson playing as a specialist batsman, the rest of the bowling unit had a tally of nine wickets between them before the game.

Santner continues to impress as he assumes more of a senior pro role 19 months into his international career. He finished with one for 20, but perhaps the highlight was his catch of Shakib for 14 off as many balls.

The all-rounder swung a steepling catch into the legside off Colin de Grandhomme.

Santner faced the question of a catch. He had time to phone-a-friend or ask-the-audience before it descended through the backdrop of Norfolk pines on Marine Parade. Fortunately it was no 50:50. He produced the right answer after padding back 10m from the inner circle.

