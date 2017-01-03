South Africa-Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa " Scoreboard Monday at stumps on Day 1 of the second cricket test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands:
Stephen Cook c Mendis b Lakmal 0
Dean Elgar c Mendis b Lakmal 129
Hashim Amla b Kumara 29
JP Duminy c Mendis b Kumara 0
Faf du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38
Temba Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10
Quinton de Kock not out 68
Kyle Abbott not out 16
Extras: (2lb, 4w, 1nb) 7
TOTAL: (for 6 wkts) 297
Overs: 90.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-66, 3-66, 4-142, 5-169, 6-272.
Still to bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 21-3-69-2, Nuwan Pradeep 15.4-3-46-0, Angelo Mathews 14-3-30-0, Lahiru Kumara 17-1-86-3, Rangana Herath 14.2-3-34-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 8-0-30-0.
Toss: Sri Lanka.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.
