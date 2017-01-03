5:42am Tue 3 January
South Africa-Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa " Scoreboard Monday at stumps on Day 1 of the second cricket test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands:

Stephen Cook c Mendis b Lakmal 0

Dean Elgar c Mendis b Lakmal 129

Hashim Amla b Kumara 29

JP Duminy c Mendis b Kumara 0

Faf du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38

Temba Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10

Quinton de Kock not out 68

Kyle Abbott not out 16

Extras: (2lb, 4w, 1nb) 7

TOTAL: (for 6 wkts) 297

Overs: 90.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-66, 3-66, 4-142, 5-169, 6-272.

Still to bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 21-3-69-2, Nuwan Pradeep 15.4-3-46-0, Angelo Mathews 14-3-30-0, Lahiru Kumara 17-1-86-3, Rangana Herath 14.2-3-34-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 8-0-30-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.

