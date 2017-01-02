South Africa 69-3 as Kumara strikes on 1st day for Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) " Teenage fast bowler Lahiru Kumara struck twice in one over to give Sri Lanka a positive start to the second cricket test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday.

The 19-year-old Kumara dismissed Hashim Amla and JP Duminy in the lead-up to lunch on Day 1, leaving South Africa on 69-3 at the interval after the host lost the toss and was asked to bat on an overcast and muggy morning.

Suranga Lakmal had opener Stephen Cook caught behind off the fourth ball of the match.

But it took Kumara's intervention to halt a 66-run stand between Amla (29) and Dean Elgar, who went to lunch unbeaten on 36.