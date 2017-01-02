India's Supreme Court removes 2 top cricket administrators

NEW DELHI (AP) " India's top court has ordered the removal of two cricket administrators for failing to reform the country's cricket body as suggested by a court-appointed committee.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the firing of Anurag Thakur, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and Ajay Shirke, its secretary.

The committee, headed by a retired judge, suggested in December 2015 that each of the country's states get just one vote in the BCCI and in state cricket bodies, that the age limit of cricket administrators be capped at 70, and that government ministers and bureaucrats be kept out of the cricket authorities.

With India's growing economy, and billions of dollars flowing in from sponsorships, India's top cricket board has seen its power over international cricket grow sharply.