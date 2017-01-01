Cricket: Winning is black and white for Williamson

The shot which gave the keenest insight into Kane Williamson's mindset during New Zealand's eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Nelson yesterday came from the penultimate ball.

The Black Caps captain was on 94 facing left-armer Mustafizur Rahman, his Indian Premier League teammate at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With Jimmy Neesham accelerating at the other end, the temptation for your average stats-obsessed cricketer would be to clear the rope and register a ninth ODI century.

Williamson eased a single backward of point to go to 95.

Neesham polished off the 237-run chase next ball.

Williamson claimed to be wary of looking a fool against Mustafizur's incognito slower balls, but don't be fooled by the humility. Selflessness played a role, too. His attitude reflects in some of the lyrics of Zebra, the John Butler Trio song about adaptability which accompanies the 26-year-old to the crease in limited overs matches.

I could be first or I could come last

It's not who breaks the ribbon

It's how you get across.

After giving his wicket away via a lap shot to short fine leg with a run to win in the first test against Pakistan this summer, Williamson appeared to take heed.

"It's a team game," he said in the aftermath of the record ODI second-wicket partnership of 179 against any country, shared with Neil Broom.

"When they brought 'Fiz [Mustafizur] back, I think every right-hand batsman in world cricket knows it's close to impossible to slog him for six when he's bowling slower balls.

Another match-winning Williamson innings was coming as sure as 2017, but the contribution was the result of meticulous planning. He spent almost the entire practice in the nets on Wednesday before the second ODI, either facing bowlers or the spaghetti ladle of stand-in batting coach Gary Stead. He worked towards perfecting a more authoritative defence, and practised not forcing his hands through the ball. Luke Ronchi also started peppering him with the ladle from around the wicket to simulate Mustafizur.

Crucially his head always stayed still at the point of contact yesterday and he feasted on runs as a result.

