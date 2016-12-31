7:21pm Sat 31 December
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 3rd ODI

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the third one-day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Saxton Oval to sweep the three-match series:

____

Bangladesh: 236-9 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 59, Imrul Kayes 44, Nurul Hasan 44; Mitchell Santner 2-35, Matt Henry 2-53).

New Zealand: 239-2 in 41.2 overs (Neil Broom 97, Kane Williamson 95 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 2-32).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

