Cricket: Black Caps in prime position for series sweep

By Andrew Alderson, at Saxton Oval

The hand of Neil Broom again provided a pivotal moment for New Zealand in the final match their one-day international series against Bangladesh.

In the second match on Thursday it was his maiden ODI century, this time he executed what's sure to be celebrated as one of the catches of the summer.

If anyone fancies a hunting trip, Broom's the man to take if you want to lock a target into the crosshairs.

After Bangladesh won the toss, Imrul Kayes and Tamim Iqbal built a century stand by the end of the 21st over. That gave the visitors the perfect platform from which to construct a competitive total.

Instead they finished on 236 for nine. That seems short of par although 251 proved no problem for New Zealand to defend two days ago.

Mitchell Santner dropped fractionally short for the second ball of the 22nd over and Imrul had an agricultural lash towards legside. The ball flew high and fine behind the wicket.

Broom sprinted 15m to his right from short third man and threw out an arm. The ball stuck.

The emotion of his teammates was palpable, having toiled through several plans to secure a wicket. Bangladesh were 102 for one.

New Zealand munched on a steady diet of wickets from there. All the bowlers were successful as a tourniquet was applied to the Bangladeshi run flow. Santner, with two for 38 from his allotment, was the best of them.

Captain Kane Williamson employed a smart strategy by opting for bowlers capable of taking the pace off the ball where possible. With Jimmy Neesham and Matt Henry conceding more than a run a ball he used 28 overs of spin. Neither he, Santner nor Jeetan Patel - playing his first ODI since October 2009 - went for more than four runs an over.

The highlights reel led with Broom's catch but he also featured pouching Tamim for 59 from 88 balls in a similar spot - this time using a double reverse cup - from a miscue against Neesham.

With the two architects to the visitors' innings gone, other wickets crumbled.

Broom didn't have exclusive rights to fielding gems.

Luke Ronchi shed a glove and produced a Michael Jackson moment, dashing in front of the stumps in one white inner. He underarmed at the non-striker stumps. In a Thriller of a race Shakib Al Hasan was unable to Beat It.

Bangladesh repeated a failing of the second match, unable to build on a decent top order partnership. The stuffing was knocked out of their middle order, losing seven wickets for 77 in 18.3 overs.

With rain forecast, Mssrs Duckworth and Lewis might be called to decide the game this afternoon.

Courtesy of Broom et al, New Zealand had placed themselves in a prime position to clean sweep the series.

Bangladesh face a considerable task to pierce the Black Caps' batting armour and secure their first ODI win from 10 attempts in New Zealand.​

