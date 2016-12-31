Cricket: Brendon McCullum bash keeps Brisbane Heat undefeated

Power hitters Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn smacked 11 sixes between them as Brisbane Heat kept their undefeated Big Bash League record intact.

McCullum put on a show for a sold out Gabba, scoring 72 runs from 35 balls in a seven wicket victory over the Hobart Hurricanes.

The former Black Caps skipper hit 10 fours and four sixes during his stand.

However, it was McCullum's teammate Chris Lynn - who he shared a 109 run partnership with - scooping man of the match honours, after soaring to 84 not out as the Heat topped Hobart's mark of 173-9 with 22 balls remaining.