Cricket: Brendon McCullum bash keeps Brisbane Heat undefeated

Brendon McCullum of the Heat celebrates with team mate Chris Lynn after scoring a half century. Photo / Getty Images
Power hitters Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn smacked 11 sixes between them as Brisbane Heat kept their undefeated Big Bash League record intact.

McCullum put on a show for a sold out Gabba, scoring 72 runs from 35 balls in a seven wicket victory over the Hobart Hurricanes.

The former Black Caps skipper hit 10 fours and four sixes during his stand.

However, it was McCullum's teammate Chris Lynn - who he shared a 109 run partnership with - scooping man of the match honours, after soaring to 84 not out as the Heat topped Hobart's mark of 173-9 with 22 balls remaining.

