South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 206 runs in 1st test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the first cricket test at St. George's Park on Friday for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Scores:

South Africa 1st innings: 286 (JP Duminy 63, Stephen Cook 59; Suranga Lakmal 5-63, Rangana Herath 2-48).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 (Dhananjaya de Silva 43, Angelo Mathews 39; Vernon Philander 5-45, Kyle Abbott 3-63).

South Africa 2nd innings: 406-6 dec. (Stephen Cook 117, Quinton de Kock 69, Faf du Plessis 67 not out; Dhananjaya de Silva 2-91).

Sri Lanka 2nd innings: 281 in 96.3 overs (Angelo Mathews 59, Kusal Mendis 58; Kagiso Rabada 3-77, Keshav Maharaj 3-86).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

