Akmal recalled for ODI series against Australia

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Pakistan has recalled middle-order batsman Umar Akmal for the five-match one-day series against Australia after almost two years out of the team.

Akmal had been sidelined due to poor form and on disciplinary grounds since last playing in the World Cup quarterfinal against Australia in March 2015.

"The ODI team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in Australia and the performances of players in the recent ODI series against West Indies and in the domestic cricket," chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement.

"The team is a fine blend of experience and youth, and the selectors have stuck to the same combination of players selected against West Indies series earlier and believe that team will do well in the tour."

All-rounders Shoaib Malik and Immad Wasim were also picked, along with fast bowlers Mohammad Irfan and Hassan Ali, after not being included in the test squad against Australia.

The one-day series starts at Brisbane on Jan. 13, followed by matches at Melbourne (Jan 15), Perth (Jan 19), Sydney (Jan 22) and Adelaide (26).

Squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmad, Mohammad Rizwan, Immad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan.