Maddinson dumped by Australia for 3rd Pakistan test at SCG

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Australia will take three spin options into Tuesday's third test against Pakistan in Sydney, with Steve O'Keefe and Ashton Agar joining Nathan Lyon in the 13-man squad.

Nic Maddinson was dumped after struggling while batting at No. 6 in his first three tests. Seam bowler Chadd Sayers is also out, while uncapped allrounder Hilton Cartwright remains in the squad.

With a pending tour of India and the Sydney Cricket Ground usually aiding spin, Australia is expected to play two spinners after wrapping up a 2-0 series victory with an innings and 18-run win in the Melbourne test on Friday.

Australia squad: Matt Renshaw, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Steve O'Keefe.