Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Friday at the end of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Matt Renshaw b Yasir 10
David Warner c Sarfraz b Wahab 144
Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Wahab 97
Steve Smith not out 165
Peter Handscomb c Sami b Sohail 54
Nic Maddinson b Yasir 22
Matthew Wade c Asad b Sohail 9
Mitchell Starc c Asad b Sohail 84
Nathan Lyon c and b Yasir 12
Extras (1b, 12lb, 1w, 13nb) 27
Total: (eight wickets declared) 624
Overs: 142. Batting time: 647 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-244, 3-282,4-374, 5-433, 6-454, 7-608, 8-624.
Did not bat: Josh Hazelwood and Jackson Bird.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 33-6-91-0 (1nb), Sohail Khan 31-7-131-3, Yasir Shah 41-2-207-3, Wahab Riyaz 32-5-147-2 (12nb), Azhar Ali 5-0-35-0.
Sami Aslam b Hazelwood 2
Azhar Ali lbw b Hazelwood 43
Babar Azam lbw b Starc 3
Younis Khan c Handscomb b Lyon 24
Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Lyon 0
Asad Shafiq c Handscomb b Lyon 16
Sarfraz Ahmed b Starc 43
Mohammad Amir b Bird 11
Sohail Khan not out 10
Wahab Riyaz b Starc 0
Yasir Shah c Bird b Starc 0
Extra (4b, 5lb, 2nb) 11
Total: (all out) 163
Overs: 53.2. Batting time: 247 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-6, 3-63, 4-63, 5-89, 6-101, 7-143, 8-153, 9-159, 10-163.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15.2-4-36-4, Josh Hazelwood 13-3-39-2, Jackson Bird 11-2-46-1 (2nb), Nathan Lyon 14-4-33-3.
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
Television umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.
Result: Australia wins by an innings and 18 runs, wins three-test series 2-0.
Third test: begins Jan. 3 in Sydney.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings