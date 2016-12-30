West Indies' allrounder Dwayne Bravo to undergo surgery

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " West Indies star allrounder Dwayne Bravo will undergo surgery for a left hamstring injury sustained during a Twenty20 match in Australia on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades officials said Friday that Bravo has been ruled out for the remainder of the Big Bash League and will have an extended rehabilitation.

Bravo was taken from the field on a stretcher after his left leg buckled underneath him as he moved at full pace along the boundary rope.

"Unfortunately my Big Bash season is over which is very disappointing," Bravo said in a statement. "I'll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again."

Bravo, who has played 40 tests, 164 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20 matches for the West Indies, is in his fourth season at the Renegades after a stint with the Sydney Sixers.