South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at tea on Day 4 of the first cricket test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:

Stephen Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117

Dean Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52

Hashim Amla lbw b Pradeep 48

JP Duminy c Mathews b De Silva 25

Faf du Plessis not out 67

Temba Bavuma c Mendis b De Silva 8

Quinton de Kock lbw b Herath 69

Extras: (5b, 2lb, 3w, 10nb) 20

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets dec.) 406

Overs: 90.5

Fall of wickets: 1-116, 2-221, 3-245, 4-267, 5-277, 6-406.

Did not bat: Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 18-2-64-1, Nuwan Pradeep 14-0-65-1 (1w, 4nb), Angelo Mathews 4-0-10-0, Dushmantha Chameera 15-0-85-1 (2w, 2nb), Rangana Herath 24.5-1-84-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 15-0-91-2.

Dimuth Karunaratne run out Duminy/De Kock 43

Kaushal Silva not out 48

Kusal Perera c De Kock b Maharaj 6

Kusal Mendis not out 14

Extras: (4b, 1lb, 2w) 7

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 118

Overs: 45.

Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-93.

Still to bat: Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 11-5-19-0, Kyle Abbott 14-3-27-0 (1w), Kagiso Rabada 9-3-28-0 (1w), Keshav Maharaj 11-1-39-1.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.

Reserve umpire Shaun George stood in for Rod Tucker as TV umpire on Day 2.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

