New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 67 runs in 2nd ODI

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 67 runs in the second one-day international at Saxton Oval on Thursday to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series:

New Zealand 251 (Neil Broom 109 not out, Luke Ronchi 35; Masrafe Mortaza 3-49, Taskin Ahmed 2-45, Shakib Al Hasan 2-45).

Bangladesh 184 (Imrul Kayes 59, Sabbir Rahman 38; Kane Williamson 3-22, Trent Boult 2-26, Tim Southee 2-33).