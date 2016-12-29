New Zealand all out for 251 in 2nd ODI vs. Bangladesh

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) " Neil Broom compiled an unbeaten maiden century to lead New Zealand to 251 as it batted first on Thursday in the second one-day international against Bangladesh.

Broom was recalled to the New Zealand team for the current three-match series after a six year absence and his position at No. 4 in the order was far from certain when he made only 22 in the first match on Monday which New Zealand won by 77 runs.

He was the only batsman to flourish at Saxton Oval after New Zealand was sent in to bat. Broom reached his century in his 24th one-day international from 101 balls and was 109 not out when the New Zealand innings ended on the final ball of the 50th over. He beat his previous best score of 71.

Though he rushed through the 90s, going from 92 to 98 with a six off Bangladesh captain Masrefe Mortaza, Broom faced a nervous moment when New Zealand's ninth wicket fell when he was 99. No. 11 Trent Boult survived the last ball of Masrafe's over and Broom went to his century from the first ball of the 48th over.

His innings, which included eight fours and three sixes, held together a ragged New Zealand batting effort. The next best score was 35 by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi and only three other batsmen reached double fixtures.

Bangladesh, which has never beaten New Zealand at home in a one-day international, showed a much-improved bowling and fielding effort to that of the first match, when the Black Caps scored 341.

The tourists had three players on debut and each of those players had important roles in a solid team effort.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who replaced the injured Mushfiqur Rahman, took two catches and effected a stumping in a tidy debut. Mushfiqur has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a hamstring injury suffered in the first match at Christchurch.

Right arm paceman Subashis Roy, who shared the new ball with Masrafe, bowled economically and took 1-45 from his 10 overs. Masrafe was the best of the bowlers, taking 3-49, while Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed both took 2-45.

Leg-spinner Tanbir Haider, also on debut, finished with 0-47.

After losing opener Martin Guptill to the fourth ball of the innings, New Zealand was under early pressure and it was pressure Tom Latham, a century-maker in the first match, and captain Kane Williamson were unable to alleviate.

Latham was out for 22 and Williamson for 14, leaving the onus for a competitive total on Broom who received little middle order support. James Neesham was out for 28, stumped while charging Mosaddek Hossain, and Colin Monfro fell for 3 after making 87 in Christchurch.

Broom and Ronchi added 64 for the sixth wicket, the best partnership of the innings.