Cricket: Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Bangladesh will be without first-choice wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for the rest of the one-day international series against New Zealand.



The 29-year-old has been ruled out for what's estimated to be a fortnight with a left hamstring injury suffered in the Boxing Day match in Christchurch.



Rahim hobbled off retired hurt on 42 during his side's unsuccessful run chase. Scans confirmed the damage.



The news means he might struggle to be fit for the opening test in Wellington, starting January 12.



Nurul Hasan, also known as 'Sohan', replaces Mushfiqur for tomorrow's second ODI in Nelson. He is yet to debut in the format, but has played six T20Is for an average of 18 and strike rate of 126 to go alongside four stumpings.



Coach Chandika Hathurusingha says it's a shame for Mushfiqur, but he hopes to have him back sooner than expected.



"We are looking at two weeks, anything before is a bonus.



"He's been one of the form batters as well as wicketkeeper in all formats, but injuries are part and parcel of the game.



"He's recovering well. I saw him in the pool today. He's always driven with his preparation and I'm sure he'll do the same with this injury."



Regardless of a limited build-up, Hathurusingha said his side took confidence from the performance in Christchurch, and the fact they have the highest ODI score in six completed ODIs at Saxton Oval, making 322 for four to beat Scotland by six wickets at the World Cup.

- NZ Herald