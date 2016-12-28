4:05pm Wed 28 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday at the end of Pakistan's first innings on the third day of the second cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Sami Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9

Azhar Ali not out 205

Babar Azamc Smith b Hazelwood 23

Younis Khan b Bird 21

Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11

Asad Shafiq c Smith b Bird 50

Sarfraz Ahmed c Renshaw b Hazelwood 10

Mohammad Amir c Wade b Starc 29

Sohail Khan run out 65

Wahab Riyaz c and b Hazelwood 1

Extras (4b,9lb,1nb,5w) 19

Total: (for nine wickets declared) 443

Overs: 126.3. Batting time: 583 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-60, 3-111, 4-125, 5-240, 6-268, 7-317, 8-435, 9-443.

Did not bat: Yasir Shah.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 31-6-125-1 (5w) Josh Hazelwood 31-11-50-3, Jackson Bird 34-5-113-3 (1nb), Nathan Lyon 23-1-115-1, Steve Smith 3-0-9-0, Nic Maddinson 3-0-18-0.

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

Television umpire: Richard Illingworth. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 Dec 2016 16:57:16 Processing Time: 17ms