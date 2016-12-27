12:20am Wed 28 December
[South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 1st test scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday after South Africa was bowled out for 286 in its first innings in the first cricket test against Sri Lanka at St. George's Park:

South Africa 1st Innings=

Stephen Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal 59

Dean Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal 45

Hashim Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 20

JP Duminy lbw b Herath 63

Faf du Plessis c Karunaratne b Lakmal 37

Temba Bavuma lbw b Herath 3

Quinton de Kock b Pradeep 37

Vernon Philander c Chameera b Pradeep 13

Keshav Maharaj c Chandimal b Lakmal 0

Kyle Abbott run out Perera/Chandimal 0

Kagiso Rabada not out 0

Extras (3lb, 1w, 5nb) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 286

Overs: 98.5

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 27-9-63-5, Nuwan Pradeep 21.5-5-66-2 (2nb), Angelo Mathews 13-5-26-0 (1w), Dushmantha Chameera 14-1-68-0 (3nb), Rangana Herath 20-4-48-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-12-0.

Sri Lanka team: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kaushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.

Reserve umpire Shaun George stood in for Rod Tucker as TV umpire on Day 2.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

