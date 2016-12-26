Cricket: Mark Nicholas will be no-show today for Boxing Day test between Australia and Pakistan

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas has been ordered to stay at home, after being rushed to hospital during the test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.

Nicholas wanted to make an immediate return to the commentary box today but his bosses have told him to stay at home, at least for a day.

"While he wants to return to the Nine Commentary team today, his bosses have insisted on a day's rest," news.com reported a spokeswoman as saying.

READ MORE:

Cricket commentator rushed to hospital during Melbourne test

"He has again thanked everyone for their good wishes and support."

Paramedics were called on day one of the Boxing Day test when Nicholas felt unwell and was sweating profusely. The 59-year-old was was released from hospital late that night.