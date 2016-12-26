11:31pm Mon 26 December
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 77 runs in 1st ODI

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the first one-day cricket international at Hagley Park on Monday to lead the three-match series 1-0.

New Zealand 341-7 (Tom Latham 137, Colin Munro 87; Shakib Al Hasan 3-69, Mustafizur Rahman 2-62, Taskin Ahmed 2-70).

Bangladesh 264-9 (Shakib Al Hasan 59, Mosaddek Hossain 50 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 42 ret hurt; James Neesham 3-36, Lockie Ferguson 3-54, Tim Southee 2-63).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

