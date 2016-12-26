2nd test: Australia vs Pakistan Scoreboard

10:30pm Mon 26 December
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard at stumps Monday, on the first day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Sami Aslam c Smith b Lyon 9

Azhar Ali not out 66

Babar Azamc Smith b Hazelwood 23

Younis Khan b Bird 21

Misbah-ul-Haq c Maddinson b Bird 11

Asad Shafiq not out 4

Extras (4b, 3lb, 1nb) 8

Total: (for 4 wickets) 142

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-60, 3-111, 4-125.

To bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 11-2-25-0, Josh Hazelwood 13-5-15-1, Jackson Bird 15.5-2-53-2, Nathan Lyon 11-1-42-1.

Overs: 50.5; 235 minutes.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Sundaram Ravi, India. Television umpire: Richard Illingworth.

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

