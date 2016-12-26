Cricket: Latham shines as Black Caps make massive total

By Andrew Alderson, at Hagley Oval

New Zealand set a record total of 341 for seven to start their one-day international series against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

It was the highest score against their opponents in 26 ODI meetings, and equalled the format record at the ground - 341 for nine by Scotland against Canada in a World Cup qualifier. The innings spine came courtesy of a record-equalling ODI partnership against Bangladesh between Tom Latham and Colin Munro.



Helped by some tourist struggles in the field, the Black Caps built a platform of 158 for four in the 29th over when the pair came together to harvest a further 158 runs. Their partnership overtook the 89-run record between Ross Taylor and Jacob Oram at Napier in 2007-08, and equalled the best stand achieved by John Wright and Martin Crowe in 1989-90 at Sharjah.



Latham entered to a local cheer and anchored the innings with 137 from 121 balls. It was paramount a senior batsman stood up after the 3-0 Chappell-Hadlee Trophy loss to Australia. Latham answered the call. He worked the strike, completing just two fours and a six on his way to 50 in 56 balls. He reached his second ODI century, and first at home, in 100 balls.



Munro's bludgeoning ensured New Zealand avoided any vulnerability in the second half of their innings.

He made his highest ODI score of 87, including eight fours and four sixes, but looked best lofting in the arc between deep cover and deep mid-wicket. The almost sell-out crowd's hands had a workout.



Prior to the fifth wicket, New Zealand could not produce a definitive partnership, although there was no lack of stability. Latham made 31 with Martin Guptill, 48 with Kane Williamson and 55 with Neil Broom. Bangladesh struggled to collect wickets in clumps. It would have helped if Mahmudullah had caught Broom for 17 from a lofted cover drive.



Broom had everything to prove, after exiting the second year of his contract as a 'local' player with Derbyshire. He looked solid with 22 off 32 balls in his first ODI for six years, but the pressure will be on to score more with Ross Taylor's sight improving enough to be practising in the nets.



Williamson made 31 off 36 before flashing at a wide delivery outside off stump from Taskin Ahmed. His 96th ODI innings saw him become the fastest New Zealander - and fourth-equal quickest in history alongside West Indian Gordon Greenidge - to reach 4000 runs in the format. Only South Africa's Hashim Amla (81 innings), West Indian Sir Vivian Richards (88) and Indian Virat Kohli (93) were ahead of him.



The Bangladesh bowling had moments of brilliance which could cause New Zealand problems later in the series. Shakib-ul-Hasan, the world top-ranked ODI all-rounder, had Broom and Neesham (12 off 13 balls) adjudged leg-before-wicket. For a moment, it seemed New Zealand might prove as susceptible to spin as they have on the subcontinent. A locomotion took heart from this, working its way around the ground chanting "Bang-la-desh". Confidence grew as the drums beat their way anti-clockwise towards the players' pavilion.



At the fall of an earlier wicket, one Bangladesh supporter bravely raised a stuffed tiger above his head and completed a lap of the ground. Further joy for the visitors was shortlived.​

- NZ Herald