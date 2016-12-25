New Zealand wins toss, bats in 1st ODI vs Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat Monday in the first one-day cricket international against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval.

Batsman Neil Broom has been recalled to the New Zealand team after a six-year absence to play his 23rd ODI. New Zealand has also named young fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to play his first one-day international on home soil after his debut in Australia earlier this month.

James Neesham has been preferred to Colin de Grandhomme in a team heavy with allrounders and wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi returns in place of B.J. Watling.

Promising young fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman returns to the Bangladesh lineup after being sidelined for five months by shoulder surgery. Allrounder Soumya Sarkar has also been named by Bangaledesh who lost their only warmup match to a New Zealand XI.

Bangladesh has won the last seven ODIs between the teams in Bangladesh but has never beaten New Zealand in New Zealand.

The teams will meet in three ODIs, three Twenty20s and two test matches.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmdullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman.

Umpires: Wayne Knights, New Zealand, and Chettithody Shamshuddin, India.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.