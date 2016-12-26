Cricket: NZ in need of dynamism

If there's a gift New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson wanted in his Christmas stocking yesterday, it would presumably be a guarantee that senior players take more games by the scruff of the neck this summer.

Williamson is unlikely to say as much. He's a man who tends to offer teammates unconditional support, but it would be a surprise if Santa wasn't at least leaned on to deliver.

New Zealand head in to today's opening one-day international against Bangladesh in Christchurch needing to make amends after succumbing 3-0 to Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Only Martin Guptill (114 in Sydney) and Jimmy Neesham (74 in Canberra) joined Williamson (81 in Canberra) in passing 50 on excellent batting wickets.

Of the specialist bowlers, justTrent Boult averaged 30 or less, and only Mitchell Santner (4.64 runs per over) and Tim Southee (5.40) conceded less than a run a ball.

At Melbourne, Williamson tried to maintain a positive mindset after another rout. He deserves better given his contribution to building the team a glowing reputation over the past couple of years.

"We were chasing a total that was gettable if we were to play well - and we were far from playing well," he said. "It's certainly not through lack of trying.

"When you're playing a very good team like Australia, who are playing some of the best one-day cricket going around, that is a challenge."

New Zealand's best cricketing eras all possessed wily characters capable of delivering via experience and/or skill. Walter Hadlee's 49ers in England had Tom Burtt, Jack Cowie, Martin Donnelly, Bert Sutcliffe and Merv Wallace; the fabled 1980s side had a scroll of professionals to supplement the feats of Sir Richard Hadlee and Martin Crowe; Stephen Fleming could rely on the likes of Nathan Astle, Shane Bond, Chris Cairns, Mark Richardson and Daniel Vettori in the pomp of 1999-2002; and Brendon McCullum had Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor and Williamson at his disposal.

Williamson needs the former three, and preferably other prospects like Mitchell Santner, to step in to the breach across all formats.

Taylor and Southee suffered lulls for much of 2016 but their influence returned in the second test against Pakistan at Hamilton. Taylor made his 16th test century and man-of-the-match Southee took his fifth five-wicket bag.

Taylor has since undergone surgery to remove a pterygium growth on his left eye. Expect him to be ushered back to No4 as soon as possible.

Boult has been the most consistent of the trio in the last 12 months. However, 31 test wickets at 33.12, compared to a career average of 29.15, indicates a dilution of customary venom. His ODI record has held steady.

After the disappointment of the Australian series, coach Mike Hesson outlined another couple of areas where expectations fell short.

"The first couple of games I'd describe as passive in the field and with the ball. Certainly they exposed us in some areas we probably knew about, but we were shown we have plenty of room to move."

Hesson pointed to the absence of several players from recent campaigns. They included the retired McCullum brothers, Brendon and Nathan, and Grant Elliott; and the injured Corey Anderson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and Taylor.

Others need to pick up the slack.

