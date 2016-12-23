Cricket: Billy Bowden gives batsman out, then changes his mind

New Zealand's most famous cricket umpire had a moment he would probably rather forget last night.

Umpiring in a Twenty20 clash between the Northern Districts Knights and Central Districts Stags, Billy Bowden had an indecisive moment as he gave a batsman out, only to seemingly change his mind while raising his finger.

Sri Lankan star Mahela Jayawardene was the man involved, having played and missed a delivery to Knights bowler Scott Kuggeleijn.

Wicket-keeper Tim Seifert hoisted a half-hearted appeal, to which Bowden went to raise his finger, only to have a change of heart halfway through and readjust his hat instead.

Kuggeleijn wasn't interested in the appeal and didn't notice Bowden's lapse, but the eccentric umpire certainly realised his mistake, sharing a laugh with the players after the incident.

Northern Districts went on to win the match by 10 runs.

- NZ Herald