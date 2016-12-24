Cricket: Daniel Vettori to coach Middlesex

Daniel Vettori has taken another step in his coaching career, signing a three-year deal to lead Middlesex in their Twenty20 campaign.

One of New Zealand's greatest cricketers, Vettori, 37, has added the Middlesex job to his increasing obligations which include being head coach of Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash, and in charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Vettori will take control of Middlesex's T20 playing strategy and preparation for the NatWest T20 Blast, in which Middlesex bowed out at the quarterfinal stage last season.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to be involved with Middlesex in their pursuit of a T20 title," said Vettori in a press release.

"Like all players I loved every opportunity to visit Lord's and that won't be any different as a coach but the main reason for my desire to be involved was the quality of the Middlesex playing squad."

Last season, that squad included the likes of Adam Voges, George Bailey, Nick Compton, Steven Finn and Kiwi James Franklin, while Brendon McCullum and Mitchell McClenaghan were brought in as imports for the T20 season.

Angus Fraser, Middlesex CCC's Managing Director of Cricket, said having different coaches for different formats is a sign of a new era.

"As a club we are always looking to improve and signing Daniel will only strengthen what is already an outstanding coaching unit. Cricket is becoming ever more specialised. The skills required by players in the different forms of the game are wide-ranging - why should coaching be any different?

The season begins in July.

- NZ Herald