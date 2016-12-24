David Leggat: Best in tests but Steve Smith driving the drinks cart

The great democratic process at work, or a giant clanger.

Your view on Steve Smith's omission from the International Cricket Council's test and ODI sides of the year might depend on whether you're Australian.

You get these sort of decisions when you have a large body making their individual judgments.

Smith, by way of explanation, is the world's No1 test batsman, averaged 66.2 in the relevant period. No thanks, champ, said the ICC. Only good enough to carry the drinks.

There's been a decent ding-dong battle with England's Joe Root and New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for months over bragging rights. Now India's star turn Virat Kohli has joined the party. Root and Williamson are in the test XI but not Smith, nor Kohli for that matter.

In case anyone thinks the world's gone mad, remember it's just a team which will never line up against anyone; just some end of year froth to see in the New Year.

There are some odd calls, for all that.

Alastair Cook was chosen captain, just at the point he's poised to resign the job for England, after defeat in Bangladesh and a flogging in India.

And how exactly did Adam Voges make the cut when he didn't even last the year before being dumped by Australia?

The voting period might help explain: it runs from September 2015 to September 2016. And remember Voges went all Bradmanlike for a time, rattling up 969 runs in six tests at 161.5. So the judgment could be made on that brief period when a nondescript West Australian out-Donned the Don.

Continued below.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn is a perennial pick and one of the greats of the modern era. In the relevant period he took 15 test wickets in five matches. Go figure. It's almost as if some judges simply inserted names because that's what they've done for the last few years.

Williamson, by the way, is in on the strength of 1294 runs at 71.8 and, in the process, completed a full set of centuries against all other nine test nations - and by years the youngest to complete the feat.

Only two players, opener David Warner and quick bowler Mitchell Starc, both Australians, made both teams.

Warner's 1388 ODI runs this year, with seven tons, are top of those particular pops. Second? Chap called Smith with 1154 at 50.

Starc, 45 wickets in seven tests at 21.51. No argument.

But hey, read the teams, cast your opinion. You might think the judges are bang on. Or bonkers.

Either way there's a Christmas bone to chew over. Felice Navidad.

- NZ Herald