Cricket: Santner stars as Knights claim T20 victory

By Niall Anderson

A superb all-round performance from Mitchell Santner has led Northern Districts to a 10-run victory over Central Districts in the McDonald's Super Smash tonight.

Santner blasted a career-best 45 not out from 21 balls, then backed it up with figures of 1/12 from three overs to restrict the visitors at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern Districts had their batsmen to thank for the win, as they posted their best total in over two years, compiling 197/5 with several quality contributions.

Dean Brownlie got them off to a superb start with 36 from 20 balls, while BJ Watling had a typical BJ Watling innings, making 35 from 32 balls at the top of the order.

Corey Anderson made 28 from 20 deliveries before the middle order took over - Santner hitting three fours and three sixes in his rapid knock, Daryl Mitchell blasting 17 off nine balls and Scott Kuggeleijn finishing it off with an unbeaten 23 from 10.

In response, CD started promisingly, with Mahela Jayawardene continuing his stunning performances for the Stags.

In his eight innings over two seasons for the province, Jayawardene has reached fifty six times, for an average of 62.

He blasted 64 from 36 balls in a classy knock, and survived a bizarre moment along the way. Having played and missed to Kuggeleijn, wicket-keeper Tim Seifert hoisted a half-hearted appeal, to which umpire Billy Bowden went to raise his finger, only to seemingly change his mind halfway through and readjust his hat instead.

However, Santner claimed the key wicket of the Sri Lankan opener, and when George Worker fell soon after the Stags double-digit run rate stalled.

Tom Bruce showed his brute strength in patches as he made 22 from 18 balls, with ND requiring a superb team effort on the boundary to dismiss him - Mitchell claiming a catch on the rope and tossing it to Santner just before he fell out of play.

Bruce averages 45 in the T20 format at a rapid strike rate of 156, and should be in the BlackCaps Twenty20 squad to play Bangladesh in the New Year.

Will Young (31 from 25) and Josh Clarkson (37 not out from 16) provided some late hope for the Stags, but the international-laden Knights bowling attack held steady at the end to pick up their second win of the tournament and keep their playoff hopes alive.

CD remain in second on the ladder, behind leaders Auckland who are in action tomorrow against Wellington.

- NZ Herald