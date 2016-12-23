Cricket: Wellington Firebirds send imports packing after big night

The Wellington Firebirds have parted ways with a pair of imports after a late night in Nelson.

Jade Dernbach and Evan Gulbis have been disciplined after they were reportedly out until 4am on the eve of a match against Central Districts on December 18.

The pair then missed out on selection for Thursday's match against the Auckland Aces as a result of their misconduct.

"They were both not considered for selection for yesterday's game because we were unhappy about how they prepared for the Nelson match," Cricket Wellington chief executive Peter Clinton told Fairfax.

"Everyone's disappointed. We expect all of our cricketers to prepare in a professional way for a match and at all other times; training and recovery and any other requirements.

"We're all disappointed and none more so I'd imagine than the players involved."

Gulbis would have played his last fixture with the team on Thursday regardless and has returned to Australia, while 30-year-old Dernbach has been released.