Ashwin gets player of year, test player awards from ICC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has been named the ICC Cricketer of the Year, and the 2016 test player of the year, at the annual International Cricket Council awards, announced on Thursday.

Ashwin, who captured 48 wickets in eight tests during the voting period, becomes the second Indian player after Rahul Dravid (2004) to win both awards in the same year.

Jacques Kallis (2005), Ricky Ponting (2006), Kumar Sangakkara (2012), Michael Clarke (2013), Mitchell Johnson (2014) and Steve Smith (2015) are the other players to win both in the same year.

During the voting period, which went from Sept. 14, 2015 to Sept. 20, 2016, Ashwin also scored 336 test runs and claimed 27 wickets in 19 Twenty20 matches.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was named the one-day international cricketer of the year after scoring 793 runs, including four centuries, in 16 matches.

Among the ICC award winners:

Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) " Ravichandran Ashwin, India.

Test Cricketer of the Year " Ashwin.

ODI Cricketer of the Year " Quinton de Kock, South Africa.

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year " Suzie Bates, New Zealand.

Women's T20 Cricketer of the Year " Bates.

T20 Performance of the Year " Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies.

Emerging Cricketer of the Year " Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh.

Umpire of the Year (David Shepherd Trophy) " Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

Test team of the year: David Warner, Australia; Alastair Cook, England (captain); Kane Williamson, New Zealand; Joe Root, England; Adam Voges, Australia; Jonny Bairstow, England; Ben Stokes, England; Ravichandran Ashwin, India; Rangana Herath, Sri Lanka; Mitchell Starc, Australia; Dale Steyn, South Africa; Steve Smith, Australia (12th man).