Cricket: Neil Broom confirmed for ODI squad

Recalled batsman Neil Broom has been cleared by his former county side and will assemble with the New Zealand one-day squad tomorrow.

Broom received a surprise call-up last Friday for the ODI squad to play Bangladesh after six years in the wilderness.

He claimed to have left the second year of his English county contract with Derbyshire, where he had signed as a local player, apparently with their blessing.

"It was a tough call," he said. "I would have liked to see out the contract, but to get an international recall [meant] it was an easy decision in the end."

Derbyshire, via a website statement, said: "Batsman Neil Broom has requested to be released from his contract with immediate effect ... Derbyshire is currently in communication with Broom and New Zealand Cricket and will make a further statement in due course."

NZC said the matter has been resolved and Broom has been cleared to return.

The moment Broom takes the field for New Zealand, it will cancel the "local" status he obtained via his father's British passport.

When New Zealand Cricket were asked how the process unfolded, a spokesperson issued the following statement: "Neil Broom has waived his opportunity to compete as a local player in English county cricket in order to make himself available for the New Zealand one-day team."

Broom signed as an overseas player with Otago this season.

The 33-year-old's maturity as a limited overs batsman in recent seasons is worth noting.

Selector Gavin Larsen pointed out Broom was the top run-scorer in the Ford Trophy last year, and at a respectable strike rate of 91. No one else scored three centuries and his average of 84.66 was the best for anyone dismissed more than once.

Built around that form have been consistent seasons of work at List A level. In 2012-13, he averaged 52.20, in 2014-15, it was 54.16, and at Derbyshire this year, he averaged 59. He played only one match in 2013-14.

Broom's selection indicates he will either be used for a set period, or he has gambled that he can retain a place, even when Taylor returns.

The Otago batsman said the main attribute he brought to the New Zealand squad was experience.

"When I first came in [during 2009], I was overawed by the situation and probably put too much pressure on myself. Maybe I can have a couple of good years in the team. Here's hoping."

If Broom is looking for inspiration, the formula of bringing an experienced batsman back into a side was a staple for Australian success from the mid-1990s to mid-2000s.

Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden and Darren Lehmann all spent two to three years out of the test side in their mid-to-late 20s, before stacking up Sheffield Shield runs, and returning for triumphant international careers in their 30s.

Another example is Mike Hussey, who made his test debut at 30 after scoring 15,313 first-class runs. History proved his readiness.

Broom's return comes with a sense of justice.

Having played 22 ODIs (from January 2009 to March 2010) and 10 T20Is (nine in 2009 and one in 2013), he could be forgiven for thinking his international prospects had waned. He is playing his 14th season of domestic cricket but has shown promising form. His first-class best is 161 for Otago against Auckland and he top scored with 57 off 35 balls in Otago's two-run Super Smash win over Northern Districts on Wednesday.

