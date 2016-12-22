Neil Wagner has given up on ever playing ODIs

Neil Wagner is resigned to the fact he may never wear coloured clothing for the Black Caps.

The left arm paceman has been the shining light for the New Zealand bowling attack in test cricket this year, though is yet to feature in 50 or 20 over matches internationally.

Wagner said it's something he's wanted to do, but that opportunity may have passed.

"I think in the past I made a little bit of a mistake of wanting it too much, and thinking about it too much, that you sort of put too much pressure on yourself, and the focus of getting in the team."

"I think in the last little while I've sort of given up on that."

30-year-old Wagner has amassed 108 test wickets in just 27 matches, often finding success banging it in short to unsettle batsmen, and earning a reputation as a workhorse with the old ball.

His bowling average is under 27 in all formats of the domestic game, and he has more than 500 First Class wickets.

Wagner's comments come after he helped his Otago Volts beat the Central Stags by just one run in the Super Smash last night.

He bowled the final over of the match with only eight runs to play with, and came out on top.

Volts captain Hamish Rutherford, who earlier scored a century, turned to Wagner as his leading paceman for the final over.

"To call on Wags to bowl that last over was - well I was relieved, but he's a big time player and he gets pretty pumped up for situations like that."



The Volts are third on the ladder just behind the Stags.

- Radio Sport