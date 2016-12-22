Cricket: Andre Russell's black bat banned

By Christian Nicolussi of news.com.au

Andre Russell's controversial big black bat has lasted just seven deliveries before being black-banned by Cricket Australia officials.

In one of the shortest cameos in cricket history, Russell's black Spartan bat will have to remain in the kit bag the remainder of the Big Bash League, starting with the Sydney Thunder's away clash against the Melbourne Renegades on Thursday night.

The ultra-cool West Indian, who already has an anti-doping verdict hanging over his head, will now have to resort to a no-frills weapon of choice.

Dre Russ caused no fuss using the black bat in the recent Bangladesh Premier League, and a fluorescent pink bat in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper Brad Haddin noticed three distinct black markings on the ball after Russell had departed for nine runs in the Thunder's nine-wicket loss on Tuesday night.

He raised the issue with the umpires who were already aware of the issue.

"When Andre got out there were three big black marks," Haddin said after the match.

"He didn't hit that many balls. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened to the ball if he had batted for a period of time."

Spartan initially accused Haddin of "stirring the pot", saying the former Test vice-captain had been a loyal ambassador for rival manufacturer Kookaburra.

"Our bats are all tested, they have a non-crack acrylic paint applied to them, then a clear plastic sheeting that goes over the top of that, so there's no damage to a ball and no colours come off," Spartan's cricket manager Cameron Merchant said.

"The coloured bats perform identical to a normal cricket bat."

But once match officials told Cricket Australia about the markings on the ball, the decision was made to red card the black bat.

"While it has not been proven conclusively that these came from Andre's bat, Spartan will now be implementing extra measures to ensure there is no opportunity for this to occur in future games," a Spartan statement read on Wednesday night.

"An Extratec protective coating was applied to the face and edges of the bat for last night's game. For future fixtures, this will be applied as a sleeve to the full blade of the bat."

When Russell's bat became a talking point on Channel Ten - around the same time a peak audience of 1.45 million viewers tuned in - CA made it clear the black bat was allowed, but they had "retained the right to withdraw approval".

Head of Big Bash Anthony Everard said the markings left them no choice to act.

"We have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat that was used last night as the colour solution used by the manufacturer was discolouring the ball," Everard said.

"Should Andre, or any other BBL or WBBL player for that matter, wish to use a bat with a different colouring solution to the one used last night that doesn't result in the discolouration of the match ball, they will be permitted to do so subject to Cricket Australia being satisfied the bat won't compromise the integrity of the game, which we believe discolouring the match ball does."

Thunder teammate Aiden Blizzard, who was 12th man for the Sixers match, was expected to use a fluorescent green bat.

Spartan were behind Chris Gayle's gold bat last summer, and made sure they were given the green light by CA beforehand. The only point CA made this summer was any coloured bat needed to be similar to the batsman's playing strip.

Sixers skipper Moises Henriques, who starred with an unbeaten 76 off 41 balls, said: "I was deadset shocked when he came out, I thought it was a big piece of metal - I didn't think it was even made of wood.

"But it's innovating the game, T20 cricket, it's something different, that's fine, as long as it's wood and available to everyone else, that's sweet. It did leave some black marks on the ball, which was interesting, but there's no complaints here."

