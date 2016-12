The records have fallen at Pukekura Park. The Otago Volts have posted the highest domestic Twenty20 score in New Zealand reaching 249 for 3 against the Central Stags in New Plymouth.

The Stags came within a whisker of pulling off a remarkable win with Dane Cleaver run out off the last ball, the hosts finishing on 248 for four.

Volts captain Hamish Rutherford smashed 106 off just 50 balls and says it was a great exhibition for cricket.

- Radio Sport