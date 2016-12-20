Hilton Cartwright: Mitchell Marsh over the moon for me

Hilton Cartwright was shaking for half an hour, after being called up to Australia's test squad, with Mitch Marsh one of many Perth Scorchers team-mates to share in the bolter's delight.

Marsh's reign as the nation's premier test all-rounder ended on Tuesday, when selectors added Cartwright as a 13th member to the Boxing Day squad.

Marsh was dropped after Australia's loss to South Africa at the WACA last month, but that was on account of team balance.

Cartwright's promotion was official confirmation that the West Australian, for the first time since effectively ending Shane Watson's test career in the 2015 Ashes, had surrendered top spot in the all-rounder pecking order.

The news came on the same day Marsh and Cartwright took part in an intra-squad Twenty20 practice match with the Scorchers.

"I know Mitch really well and he was over the moon for me," Cartwright said in Perth. "It just sort of shows his character, how he's over the moon for me and there were no hard feelings.

"I was shaking for about half an hour after I found out. I'm pretty stoked."

Cartwright, who was born in Zimbabwe, is now in the mix to make his test debut against Pakistan on Boxing Day.

Many people around Australia were surprised with chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns' call to include Cartwright.

Continued below.

The 24-year-old was picked in Australia's squad for a recent ODI series against New Zealand, but released so he could play Sheffield Shield. He hoped to make his international debut against Pakistan, but didn't contemplate the prospect of it being in anything but coloured clothing.

"I was in disbelief when he first told me," Cartwright said. "I'd sort of thought maybe I might be another sniff to get in the next ODI squad, but I didn't really think as far as a test squad.

"I'm just going to go train with them and if things fall into place, things fall into place. Hopefully it works out."

Embarrassment quickly turned to delight, when Cartwright received the news.

"I had my phone in my pocket. I didn't realise [it was there]," he said. "We're not allowed phones at training.

"As I felt it vibrate, I was like 'oh no'. I thought I'd quickly check it wasn't my girlfriend or something."

- news.com.au