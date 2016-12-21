Williams technical chief Pat Symonds leaving Formula 1 team

LONDON (AP) " The Williams Formula One team says Pat Symonds is stepping down as chief technical officer at the end of the year.

The 63-year-old Symonds has overseen a transformation in the team's results, with 14 podium finishes in the last three seasons.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams says "Pat's appointment was the start of a major restructuring exercise, and he has been pivotal in reshaping Williams into what is a much stronger racing team today."

After finishing third in the 2014 constructors' championship, Williams repeated the feat the following year, but last season saw the team fall back to fifth.