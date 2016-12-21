1:39am Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Howzat for a game? Superb catch and six for English import

Jason Roy of the Sixers celebrates taking he catch to dismiss Ben Rohrer of the Thunder. Photo / Getty Images
Jason Roy of the Sixers celebrates taking he catch to dismiss Ben Rohrer of the Thunder. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Roy had a sensational catch and a monster six as the Sydney Sixers opened the Big Bash season with a nine-wicket win over Sydney Thunder last night.

The Sixers restricted their crosstown rivals to a modest 8-159 on Tuesday night before chasing down their target with ease to finish 1-160 at Spotless Stadium.

Skipper Moises Henriques top-scored with 76 not out from 41 balls, including seven fours and four sixes, and was supported sturdily by opener Dan Hughes (54 from 49).

But the match may have taken a different turn had Clint McKay not dropped Henriques on his first ball.

"It's nice to get a bit of luck early," Henriques said.

"It could have been a completely different night but I was able to stay out there and make the most of it."

Sixers import Roy struck a middling 27 with the bat but the Englishman did launch a monster six on Australian quick Pat Cummins.

Earlier he had the sold-out 21,798-strong crowd in raptures in the field for his blinder of a catch to dismiss Thunder captain Ben Rohrer.

Rohrer timed a late cut from Joe Mennie nicely but the big-hitting import launched himself sideways at backward point, in a stunning horizontal manoeuvre that will be a contender for a catch of the season.

Asked in an interview after the match if he could have only one of the sensational plays, the catch or the six, Roy said the six.

"The six. Take the six every day of the week."

THE CATCH


THE SIX


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 23 Dec 2016 01:39:39 Processing Time: 435ms