1:43am Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

5th test: India vs England Scoreboard

CHENNAI, India (AP) " Scoreboard at the end of the fifth test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

England, 1st Innings: 477

India, 1st Innings: 759/7d

England, 2nd Innings:

(Overnight 12-0)

Alastair Cook c Rahul b Jadeja 49

Keaton Jennings c & b Jadeja 54

Joe Root lbw b Jadeja 6

Moeen Ali c Ashwin b Jadeja 44

Jonny Bairstow c Jadeja b Sharma 1

Ben Stokes c Nair b Jadeja 23

Jos Buttler not out 6

Liam Dawson b Mishra 0

Adil Rashid c Jadeja b Yadav 2

Stuart Broad c Pujara b Jadeja 1

Jake Ball c Nair b Jadeja 0

Extras: (12b, 8lb, 1w) 21

Total: (for ten wickets) 207

Overs: 88. Minutes: 338.

Fall of wickets: 1-103, 2-110, 3-126, 4-129, 5-192, 6-193, 7-196, 8-200, 9-207, 10-207.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 10-2-17-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 25-6-56-0, Ravindra Jadeja 25-5-48-7, Umesh Yadav 14-1-36-1 (1w), Amit Mishra 14-4-30-1.

India win by an innings and 75 runs

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Simon Fry, Australia.

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Toss: Won by England.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 Dec 2016 01:43:12 Processing Time: 857ms