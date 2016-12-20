5th test: India vs England Scoreboard

CHENNAI, India (AP) " Scoreboard at the end of the fifth test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
England, 1st Innings: 477
India, 1st Innings: 759/7d
England, 2nd Innings:
(Overnight 12-0)
Alastair Cook c Rahul b Jadeja 49
Keaton Jennings c & b Jadeja 54
Joe Root lbw b Jadeja 6
Moeen Ali c Ashwin b Jadeja 44
Jonny Bairstow c Jadeja b Sharma 1
Ben Stokes c Nair b Jadeja 23
Jos Buttler not out 6
Liam Dawson b Mishra 0
Adil Rashid c Jadeja b Yadav 2
Stuart Broad c Pujara b Jadeja 1
Jake Ball c Nair b Jadeja 0
Extras: (12b, 8lb, 1w) 21
Total: (for ten wickets) 207
Overs: 88. Minutes: 338.
Fall of wickets: 1-103, 2-110, 3-126, 4-129, 5-192, 6-193, 7-196, 8-200, 9-207, 10-207.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 10-2-17-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 25-6-56-0, Ravindra Jadeja 25-5-48-7, Umesh Yadav 14-1-36-1 (1w), Amit Mishra 14-4-30-1.
India win by an innings and 75 runs
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Simon Fry, Australia.
TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
Toss: Won by England.
