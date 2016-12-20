Cricket: Two words taking Australia by storm

Two words have created a firestorm that is transcending the sport of cricket. They even left one man with the phrase sunburnt into his bald head.

The way it is going, Australian cricketer Matthew Wade's test legacy may just be the words "Nice, Garry" and not anything of note created with bat or gloves.

Wade hasn't always been the most popular guy on the Australian cricket team, but the Victorian keeper is currently trending on social media for his affinity to the off-spin bowling of Nathan Lyon.

The phrase is uttered almost every time the Australian off-spinner delivers a ball to Wade.

"Garry" is the nickname bestowed upon Lyon, and comes from the AFL legend, now broadcaster, Garry Lyon. Nathan is no relation, but now, thanks to the magic of the internet, the pair will be forever linked in the annals of cricket history.

OK, that's probably a stretch, but "Nice, Garry" is taking over the cricketing and wider world.

It's being trending every day on Twitter, memes have taken over Facebook feeds, T-shirts are now for sale, and Matthew Wade and Nathan Lyon are now even fancy dress costumes.

A "Garry" chant rang out around the Gabba at one stage of the first test, at a level we haven't seen or heard since the Shane Warne era.

Usman Khawaja, teammate to both Wade and Lyon, admits he hasn't seen this level of popularity in cricket before.

One fan took his adoration for the catchphrase a little too far in Brisbane, and will have a reminder burnt into his skin, at least for the short-term. The unknown fan applied zinc cream, spelling out the phrase on his bald head.

Only problem was, once the zinc was washed off, the damage was done. Nice indeed.

Eager fans are now also attempting to use the phrase to set a new world record.

The plan is for the crowd to rise together and deliver the words, following Lyon's third ball at the Boxing Day test against Pakistan. Up to this point, fewer than 7000 people have said they'll be part of the Facebook event.

Numbers will need to to rise steeply though as a near capacity day one crowd at the MCG will be closer to 100,000. Good luck drowning out those in Bay 13.

Maybe it is a bit of jealousy, but one of Australian cricket's much loved icons, Kerry O'Keeffe isn't a fan of the cry.

It's popular now, but he can't see it lasting for much longer.

"It's wearing thin around the lounge rooms of Australia," O'Keeffe said.

"If Gaz (Lyon) bowls a half volley outside off-stump, which is stroked quietly to cover for no run, he doesn't deserve a 'bowling Gazza'. It's a false dawn, it's not great bowling."

Wade may be firing on social media, but he is no guarantee to hold onto his place in the Australian side.

Steve Smith's men just scraped through with victory in the first test against Pakistan, and the blame game has already started. Wade once again came in for some criticism for his glove work behind the stumps, spilling catches at the Gabba.

Lyon is also not currently setting the world on fire - figures of 0/38 and 2/108 were returned in the first test and the off-spinner has taken just eight wickets this summer at an average of 60.62.

For now the adoration will continue, but it may not be "Nice, Garry" for long.

