Hilton Cartwright added to Australia squad for 2nd test

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " All-rounder Hilton Cartwright has been added to the Australian cricket team for the second test against Pakistan which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Cartwright joins a squad of 13 players for the match to provide cover for a bowling attack which had a heavy workload in the first test at Brisbane. The 24-year-old West Australian will make his test debut if chosen to play in Melbourne.

Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said Australia had no specific injury concerns about its bowlers but wanted the option of including a batting allrounder in its lineup.

That player would have to be capable of batting in the top-six and bowling seam-up, Hohns said, and Cartwright "fits that bill."

Australia won the first test by 39 runs.