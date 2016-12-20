Watch: Cricket fan drinks beer from prosthetic leg

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A strong new contender has emerged for the most 'Strayan' moment of 2016.

An Aussie cricket fan has upstaged 'Shoey' prince Daniel Ricciardo by taking the Formula 1 driver's international celebration to a scary new place.

A video on social media of a man drinking a beer out of a prosthetic leg during the night session on the fourth day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane has began to conquer the globe.

The video shows a man pouring a beer into a crude trough at the top of a prosthetic limb as an entire bay of fans at the Gabba chant Leggy, Leggy, Leggy.

The man then downs the entire schooner before raising his improvised vessel aloft in triumph.

Celebrations ensue from the crowd gathered around the Shoey ceremony.

Bizarrely, the man filmed completing the eloquent performance appears to have both limbs fully intact.

It appears there was either a spare prosthetic limb living out its days in the Gabba stands, or some poor sod had a very uncomfortable journey home from the cricket on Sunday night.

Finally someone has found a way to combine Australia's love of prosthetic limbs with its love of cheap mid-strength lukewarm beer served in a flimsy plastic cup - a signature of Australian sporting events.

Your move, Daniel Ricciardo.

The Aussie Red Bull racer may have made the drinking craze a global phenomenon in 2016, but this Brisbane fan's video raises the stakes.

Ricciardo first introduced the craze to Formula 1 earlier this season and has since shared his passion for the Shoey with fellow drivers and celebrities on the Formula 1 podium.

After finishing third in the US Grand Prix in October, Ricciardo once again removed his boot and filled it to the brim - but this time, passed it in the direction of podium interviewer and Hollywood actor Gerard Butler.

"I hear Mr Butler does not drink alcohol and I respect that completely," Ricciardo announced.

"But I believe he is going to drink some Red Bull out of my shoe right now."

And just like that, Butler raised the sweaty boot towards his face, screwed up his nose at the stench and entered his name in Shoey folklore.

Ricciardo later posted a photograph of the pair with the caption:

"What a good sport this man was. thanks for jumping on the Shoey Mr Butler."

Butler's message to Ricciardo was a little more blunt if he's responsible for the signature on the Australian's boot. "F*** you," Butler signed.

What a good sport this man was thanks for jumping onboard the shoey Mr Butler A photo posted by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on Oct 23, 2016 at 4:14pm PDT

