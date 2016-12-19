11:19pm Thu 22 December
McConchie to lead NZ XI against Bangladesh

Canterbury's Cole McConchie will lead a New Zealand XI against Bangladesh in Whangarei on Thursday. Photo Libby Law.
Canterbury player Cole McConchie will lead a New Zealand XI to play a one-day fixture to start Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand at Whangarei's Cobham Oval on Thursday.

The XI is largely made up of players not required for their provincial teams Super Smash T20 games which conflict.

There are two Auckland players in the 12, promising batsman Ben Horne, who will keep wicket, and Shawn Hicks.

Bangladesh start their international series with the first ODI against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Boxing Day.

New Zealand XI to play Bangladesh: Ryan Duffy (Otago), Ben Smith (Central Districts), Bharat Popli (Northern Districts), Ken McClure (Canterbury), Cole McConchie (c, Canterbury), Ben Horne (Auckland), Shawn Hicks (Auckland), Henry Shipley (Canterbury), Matt McEwan (Wellington), Brett Hampton (NZ), Ajaz Patel (CD), Iain McPeake (Wellington).

- NZ Herald

