MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says a ban on Filipino workers from heading to Kuwait that's been in effect since February will be permanent, inflaming a dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers in the Gulf country.

Kuwait on Wednesday expelled the Philippine ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Manila over the dispute. The move came as a surprise in Kuwait, a typically sedate and oil-rich nation that's been both a long target of Duterte's criticism and heavily reliant on Filipina nannies and maids.

On Sunday, Duterte said, "The ban stays permanently."

The two nations had been negotiating an end to the ban, which was imposed following the discovery in February of a Filipina stuffed into a freezer in Kuwait City for over a year.