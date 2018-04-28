A passenger who says she's been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since an engine exploded on a Southwest Airlines flight is suing the airline.

The lawsuit by Lilia Chavez was filed Thursday in federal court in Philadelphia alleging negligence by Dallas-based Southwest.

Lilia says she was sitting three seats behind a window that shattered after the engine exploded on Flight 1380 on April 17. She says she witnessed "the horror" as the force of depressurization pulled fellow passenger Jennifer Riordan partially through the shattered window. Riordan later died.

The plane traveling from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Southwest said it could not comment on pending litigation.

- AP