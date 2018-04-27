New Zealand has the fifth most expensive chicken and pork prices, according to a worldwide study by Caterwings.

The BBQ Food Price Index compared the cost of beef, chicken, seafood, pork and lamb in over 50 countries, based on the average cost of 1kg of meat.

The study found that New Zealanders were paying 53.50 per cent more for chicken than the average cost worldwide, making it the fifth most expensive country out of 52 included in the study.

According to the study, Kiwis were paying US$10.12 ($14.30) for a chicken breast and US$8.21 for a leg - the ninth and fourth most expensive prices respectively.

Switzerland had the most expensive chicken prices, 222.10 per cent higher than the worldwide average. Ukraine had the cheapest prices, 61.90 per cent below the average.

Chicken was also the costliest BBQ food favourite in New Zealand out of the five meat prices included in the study.

New Zealand also had the fifth most expensive pork prices, with Kiwis paying 41.50 per cent more than the average cost.

New Zealand's pork chop (US$9), sausage (US$10.71) and ham (US$35.05) prices were the 14th, eighth and fourth most expensive in the world respectively.

Switzerland had the most expensive pork prices, 115.10 per cent higher than the average cost, while Brazilians were paying 61 per cent less for their pork – the cheapest in the world.

* Prices are in US dollars.

The study found that New Zealanders were also paying above the average for beef and fish, 19.90 per cent and 34.40 per cent higher respectively.

New Zealand's cheapest BBQ favourite was lamb. The study found that at US$12.45 for a lamb chop, Kiwis were paying 30.40 per cent less than the average cost worldwide, making it the 18th cheapest country.

Overall, the study found that New Zealand had the 15th most expensive meat prices in the world, 23.78 per cent higher than the average cost.

Switzerland had the highest meat prices, a staggering 141.86 per cent more expensive than the average cost, while Ukrainian meat prices were the cheapest at 52.3 per cent less than the average.